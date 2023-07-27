(WHTM) – Nearly 4,000 people were denied a firearm purchase in Pennsylvania during the second quarter of 2023.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the denials came after using the Pennsylvania Instant Check System, which is used by law enforcement and licensed firearm dealers to determine a person’s eligibility to acquire a license to carry or obtain a firearm.

Of the 268,445 PICS checks conducted, 3,919 people were denied. More than 2,000 people were referred to law enforcement agencies, 1,398 were recorded to municipal law enforcement, 464 were referred to Pennsylvania State Police, and 155 were referred to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Twenty-nine people were identified as having an active warrant for their arrest and were arrested at the point of purchase.

The number of PICS checks (295,003) and people denied (4,973) were down from the second quarter of 2022, however, the number of arrests on warrants (16) and ATF referrals (79) were up.

In Pennsylvania, a person commits a third degree felony if they make a false oral or written statement on any federal or state agency form or willfully present a false ID that is likely to deceive the seller, dealer, or manufacturer.