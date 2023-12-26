LOWER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A new case of avian flu has been detected in Pennsylvania after several months without a case.

According to the Department of Agriculture, the new case was detected in a game bird flock in Lower Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County.

An area farm has been quarantined and a 1-kilometer (approximately 0.6 mile) perimeter was set up around the farm. Those within that area are subject to testing and must have permits to transport poultry, poultry products, and related equipment.

Those within three kilometers (1.86 miles) of the farm may not transport any poultry or egg products.

At this time, officials say poultry and eggs continue to be safe to eat and human health is not at risk.

“While the Commonwealth has not had a case of HPAI since March 17, 2023, the Shapiro Administration and industry have remained vigilant and prepared,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “In partnership with USDA and PA Animal Diagnostic Laboratory System, we quickly responded to the incident. This case is a reminder that this disease can strike anywhere, at any time, and that poultry owners must protect their birds through biosecurity and planning.”

Live birds, fowl, and eggs were already banned from the Pennsylvania Farm Show next month after a large avian flu outbreak earlier this year.

Sick or dead wild birds should be reported to the Department of Agriculture at 717-772-2852, the Pennsylvania Game Commission at 610-926-3136, or by contacting the USDA.

Lyndsay Cole, Assistant Director Of Public Affairs with the USDA, says it is “likely” there will be spikes in avian flu cases during the migratory seasons.

“We continue to ask all bird owners to be vigilant about biosecurity,” said Cole.