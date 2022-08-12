UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Multiple new cases of avian flu have been detected in Pennsylvania.

According to the Department of Agriculture, a deceased turkey vulture, a duck, and chickens were found on a property in Northampton County.

The Department of Agriculture says poultry and eggs continue to be safe to eat and human health is not at risk.

“Poultry and eggs in Northampton County bring in $141 million in sales to support the county’s economy,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “Backyard bird owners should recognize that this disease is deadly to their birds. Protecting their birds helps protect neighboring poultry farms and the families and jobs that depend on those businesses.”

The department has quarantined the farm and established a Control Area around the farm. Control Areas are the 10 km perimeter around an infected, quarantined farm.

Poultry owners in Control Areas are subject to testing requirements and must have permits to transport products. Work is underway to clean and disinfect the farm and safely dispose of potentially infected material.

Anyone within 3 km of the infected farm may not transport any poultry or egg products. The farm’s Control Area includes a portion of New Jersey and the department is working in conjunction with New Jersey agriculture officials to identify and notify other poultry and egg producers and backyard bird owners in the area of their responsibilities.

Agriculture Secretary Redding reminded backyard bird owners and poultry and egg producers to stay vigilant, especially as wild bird migration season picks up again in the coming weeks.

Practice excellent biosecurity every day.

Everyone on the farm should clean clothes, and scrub boots or shoes with disinfectant and wash hands before and after contact with animals.

Keep equipment and vehicles clean, including all those entering your property.

Control birds and rodents who can carry and spread disease.

Keep your birds inside whenever possible and minimize the chance of contact with wild birds.

Clean under barn soffits and eliminate possible entry points for wild birds.

Eliminate standing water that may attract wild birds.

For detailed information on biosecurity and protecting your flock visit the USDA APHIS | Defend the Flock Program.

Recognize the disease symptoms. Report suspected cases and any unusual deaths to the department at 717-772-2852. A veterinarian is on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Sick or dead wild birds should be reported to the Pennsylvania Game Commission at 610-926-3136 or pgc-wildlifehealth@pa.gov.