HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier today, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) unanimously approved a Category 4 slot machine license to SC Gaming OpCo, LLC to construct a new casino in College Township, Centre County.

The process of receiving a license from the PGCB began back on Sep. 2, 2020, when businessman Ira Lubert secured the right to locate a new casino, according to the PCGB. This right was secured with a winning bid by Lubert of $10,000,101 at a Category 4 auction which was held that same day.

Following that meeting, Lubert then filed another application with the PCGB in Jan. 2021 – this was to secure the official location of the future casino. The chosen location for the new casino was in a 94,000 square foot building at the Nittany Mall, located along Collage Avenue – the space was formerly utilized as a Macy’s Department store.

Upon requesting this location, the PCGB conducted an in-depth background investigation of the application, in addition to collecting the surrounding public’s input. According to the PCGB, to get ample public input, they held a public hearing in College Township on Aug. 16, 2021, and collected written comments through June, 12, 2022.

It is important to note that a Category 4 Slot Machine License allows for the casino to operate between 300 – 750 slot machines. According to the PGCB, the casino owner could also petition for permission to operate 30 table games for an additional fee of $2.5 million. Following that fee, the casino could add an addition 10 table games after one year of operating.

According to a presentation given to the PGCB earlier today, the new casino, which will be operated by Bally’s Corporation, will offer the following:

750 slot machines

30 table games

Retail facility sports wagering

Stage for live music and events

Quick serve food and beverage outlets

The construction of the new casino is expected to cost about $35 million, and should also create 350 full-time construction jobs in the process. Additionally, the new casino is expected to employ about 350 people.

Construction is expected to take approximately 12 months until completion – no target grand opening date has yet been announced, according to SC Gaming representatives.

For more information on PGCB’s gaming regulatory efforts and PA’s gaming industry you can visit their website at www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov