(WHTM)– Lead-contaminated pipes have been an issue for decades, and now officials are ready to fix that problem.

“It’s just a reminder that something I think we often take for granted not just here in Pennsylvania but across the country is that when you turn on your cap to drink a glass of water to cook to shower it’s safe,” said David Mauser, Executive Director Penn Environment

The remaining lead water pipes in the nation could be replaced within 10 years thanks to a new proposal from the Environmental Protection agency

“The threat of lead and drinking water is real and pervasive here in the United States and we have to do something about it,” said Masur.

Roughly 9,000,000 aging pipes are expected to be dug up and replaced 700,000 are right here in Pennsylvania, according to the EPA. It estimates the cost would be tens of millions of dollars, a small price to pay to avoid a public health crisis.

“Yeah, drinking lead water is just as dangerous as lead paint or any other source of lead we’re mostly concerned about children.” Said Joyce Ravinskas, Registered Nurse at UPMC.

According to a 2021 report by Women for a Healthy Environment, out of 65 Pennsylvania school districts tested, 91% of those found lead in their water, making children the most vulnerable.

“It affects the central nervous system it affects the IQ it affects physically can affect your speech and your kidneys and yeah we must find out about this lead in water,” said Ravinskas.

This proposal comes after the Biden administration allocated 15 billion dollars in 2021 to replace lead water pipes throughout us, and now another 50 billion dollars from the EPA drinking water state revolving fund will be used for infrastructure upgrades.

“Nobody wants to lead in their drinking water nobody wants kids drinking lead in drinking water you know so this should appeal to Democrats Republicans independents it shouldn’t matter your party affiliation it shouldn’t matter if you live in urban or suburban or rural Pennsylvania, we all want drinking safe water,” said Masur.

The public will have a chance to comment on the proposal. The EPA expects to put out a final version of the rule next fall.