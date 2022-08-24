HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new federal rule aimed at cracking down on ghost guns goes into effect on Wednesday. The goal of the regulation is to keep weapons out of the hands of criminals.

In the new regulations, federally licenses firearm dealers across the state that sell or distribute partially completed frames or receives (PCFRs) that would allow a person to build a gun at home must now conduct background checks completed by the Pennsylvania State Police.

“Gun deaths are at an all-time high across the nation and right here in Pennsylvania,” said Gov. Wolf. “We can prevent some of this tragedy by keeping weapons out of the hands of those who can’t pass a background check. Today, thanks to the Biden Administration, we are able to do just that – if you can’t pass a background check to purchase a fully assembled gun, you also won’t be able to purchase the PCFRs to build your own gun at home,” Governor Wolf said.

Ghost guns have been recognized as a fast-growing safety concern across the nation. In recognition of this, the PSP began officially tracking the seizure of and recovery of ghost guns from crime scenes in 2021. Combined, PSP and Philadelphia have recorded 334 to date in 2022.

“For years convicted felons, violent drug dealers, have all been able to buy these guns at gun shows without a background check,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. With these new federal regulations taking effect today and being implemented in our Commonwealth, we are making it harder for gun kits to end up in the hands of criminals and easier for law enforcement to track crime guns in their investigations. All this helps make Pennsylvania communities safer.”

