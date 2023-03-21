HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, the Shapiro Administration announced that new military themed license plates will be available throughout Pennsylvania.

These new license plates are a result of recently passed legislation, that will allow the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to offer Pennsylvania’s license plates that honor military members, as well as their families.

Two of these new plates; an Air Medal license plate & an Afghanistan and Iraq Veterans license plate, will help to recognize veterans’ special contributions during their service.

“These plates are yet another opportunity to show our appreciation for the sacrifices of our military members and families,” said PennDOT Acting Secretary Mike Carroll. “As always, we are proud to recognize our military community and their accomplishments.”

You can purchase a military license plate for $23. Your car or truck must have a registered gross weight of under 14,000 pounds to qualify for the plate.

Anyone interested in purchasing an Air Medal plate must submit a completed Form MV-150, “Application for U.S. Military Service License plate,” and legible photocopy of their Form DD214, “Separation Papers of Discharge Papers,” to show they are recipients of the medal.

The Air Medal license plate will contain the standard Pennsylvania license plate colors of blue, white, and gold. It will depict an image of the Air Medal.

Anyone interested in purchasing an Afghanistan and Iraq Veterans license plate must submit a completed Form MV-150V, “Application for U.S. Military Veteran License plate,” and a legible photocopy of their Form DD214, “Separation Papers or Discharge Papers.”

Only veterans who served in both theaters of operation will be eligible for these license plates. The plate will contain the standard Pennsylvania license plate colors of blue, white, and gold; and will depict images of both the Afghanistan Campaign Medal and the Operation Iraqi Freedom Medal.

“When our service members deploy they sacrifice greatly, and so too do their families,” said Brig. Gen. (PA-Ret) Maureen Weigl, Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans Affairs. “These special plates will be seen throughout the Commonwealth, reminding citizens that we owe a debt of gratitude to all who served to defend our freedom.”

There will also be a third license plate design that is authorized by the legislation. This is the Blue Star Family license plate. Applications for the license plate must be submitted on Form MV-920, “Application for Blue Star Family Plate,” and certify that the applicant is a family member of an active-duty, Reserve or National Guard service member.

Spouses, parents, stepparents, adoptive parents, foster parents in loco parentis, children, stepchildren, adopted children, brothers, sisters, half-brothers, half-sisters, and grandparents can apply.

This plate contains the standard Pennsylvania license plate colors of blue, white, and gold and depicts an image of the Blue Star Family flag. The Blue State Family Flag has a red border around a white background with a blue star in the center.