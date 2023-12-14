(WHTM) – A Pennsylvania bill was signed on Thursday to combat porch pirating.

The bill was introduced by Senator Frank Farry (R-Bucks) and according to the release, “Implements specific penalties for theft of mail, which includes a package, bag or letter.”

“With online shopping being a growing method of commerce, package thefts have been on the rise nationwide. It’s time to hold these thieves accountable,” Farry said. “This bill focuses on repeat offenders by using a grading system that would increase the penalties if the thief had prior convictions for theft of mail.”

According to Yaguara, there are around 2.64 billion online buyers in the world (around 274.70 million in the U.S.) in 2023.

“Here in the Commonwealth, package theft has impacted almost 2 million Pennsylvanians,” Representative Kristin Marcell (R-Bucks) said. “When you consider the median value of stolen packages are valued at $50, you can see this crime leaves a sizable financial toll on families and businesses, not to mention the emotional distress of having your personal property violated.”

“The increasing penalties within this bill for package theft will serve as a deterrent the way the current law does not,” Representative Kathleen Tomlinson (R-Bucks) said. “Our hope behind this legislation is that it will reduce the occurrence of these crimes and will lead to a safer community.”

Pennsylvania joins Texas, New Jersey, Michigan, Oklahoma, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Arkansas in making porch pirating a felony.