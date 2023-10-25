DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A new law is making the school bus stop arm automated enforcement program permanent.

It gives school districts the choice to put safety cameras on their buses to capture cars and license plates that drive past a school bus illegally when the stop arm is out and red lights are flashing.

“We have a duty to protect our children, our most precious asset and this allows them that opportunity to have that tool in place to ensure safety, and if we save one life as a result of this, it’s a win in my book,” Senator Wayne Langerholic Jr. (R-Cambria/Centre/Clearfield) who introduced the bill said.

Since the program took effect in 2018, 40 school districts have participated, issuing over 4,000 citations.