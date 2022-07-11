HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed a law targeting illegal ATVs and dirtbikes on public roads.

The issue of illegal ATVs and dirt bikes on public roads has been a growing issue in Philadelphia with instances that have included hundreds of riders in groups traveling through the city.

Senate Bill 1183 makes it unlawful to operate a snowmobile, dirt bike, or ATV on any street or highway that isn’t designated for them. Law enforcement would also be able to seize the illegal vehicles.

“A dirt bike or all-terrain vehicle operated on any public street, highway or right-of-way in a city of the first class, second class, second class A or third class or a borough in violation of this section shall be designated as prima facie contraband subject to forfeiture.”

The bill would include sidewalks, a bike lanes, berms, and shoulders.

A snowmobile, dirtbike or ATV may be used on highways and streets during periods of emergency or when necessary to cross a bridge or culvert.

The bill will take effect in 60 days.