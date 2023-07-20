The second round of antlerless deer license sales is this Monday, July 24 after the opening round of licenses hit a big snag.

Officials say the second round should be earlier after the new online system, which replaced paper forms, was backed up for tens of thousands of hunters. Some waited as many as 10 hours to get their license on opening day.

Day one online applications were five times higher than the old paper forms and the Game Commission apologized for the delay, saying they don’t expect problems during the second round of licenses.