BEDFORD, Pa. (WHTM) — Rutter’s announced on Dec. 27 that it officially opened a new location in Bedford County.

The new 10,000-square-foot location is going to be equipped with 16 fueling stations and five high-speed diesel fueling lanes. According to Rutter’s, the new location will also offer several other amenities to its customers, such as:

Full food menu

29-degree “beer cave”

Large restrooms

Free Wi-Fi

Parking for up to 89 trucks

The new Rutter’s location will be open 24 hours a day and will create up to 50 new jobs. According to Rutter’s, new team members will have a starting wage of $17.50 an hour.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The new Rutter’s is located at 2 Rutters Drive in Bedford. According to Rutter’s, this now marks the opening of its fourth new store in 2022.

For more information about the company, you can visit rutters.com.