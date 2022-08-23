PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — This week marks a new milestone for Wawa and Philadelphia commuters.

After three years of development, people in southeastern Pennsylvania have a new train station called the Wawa Station.

Just opened in Delaware County, riders can park in a garage with about 600 spaces then take the train to Center City Philadelphia.

Public transport company Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) hopes this new station will increase ridership.

For those interested in taking a ride, the train leaves as early as 4:30 a.m. and as late at 11 p.m.