PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Nine projects in Pennsylvania have received funding through the Commonwealth Financing Authority to work to attract businesses to the area, Gov. Tom Wolf’s office announced Tuesday.

The Business In Our Sites (BOS) projects received a cumulative $48,710,441 in grants and loans. BOS projects help communities develop sites that are ready to house growing and expanding businesses.

“Between our prime location, our skilled workforce, and our excellent infrastructure, the commonwealth has a lot to offer current and potential businesses. This BOS funding is a great tool that provides the resources needed to build pad-ready sites to increase Pennsylvania’s ability to attract and retain businesses,” Wolf said in a press release.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

In the Midstate, the following projects received funding:

Adams County — Adams County Industrial Development Corporation was approved for a $2,000,000 grant and a $3,000,000 loan for the development of the Berlin Junction Manufacturing Center in Oxford Township.

Lancaster County — Economic Development Company Finance Corporation was approved for a $3,352,020 grant and a $5,028,030 loan to help with the development of the McGinness Innovation Park in Columbia Borough.

Other projects were approved in Allegheny, Berks, Chester, and Fayette counties.