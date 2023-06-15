(WHTM)– Nine Pennsylvanians are accused of conspiring and stealing priceless artworks, sports memorabilia, and other artifacts from museums over the course of two decades.

Nicholas Dombek, Damien Boland, Alfred Atsus, and Joseph Atsus were indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit theft of major artwork, concealment or disposal of objects of cultural heritage, and interstate transportation of stolen property.

All four men were also charged with substantive counts of theft of major artwork and the concealment or disposal of objects of cultural heritage.

Dombek was also charged with a substantive count of interstate transportation of stolen property.

Five other individuals were charged as part of the conspiracy to steal artwork and memorabilia: Thomas Trotta, Frank Tassiello, Daryl Rinker, Dawn Trotta, and Ralph Parry.

Evidence presented in court alleges that the nine worked together for more than 20 years to break into museums and other institutions to steal priceless artworks, sports memorabilia and other objects, according to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam.

Below is the list of artifacts that the group stole, according to the DOJ:

A Christy Mathewson jersey and two contracts signed by Mathewson stolen in1999 from Keystone College in Factoryville, Pennsylvania

“Le Grande Passion” by Andy Warhol and “Springs Winter” by Jackson Pollock stolen in 2005 from the Everhart Museum, Scranton, Pennsylvania

Nine World Series rings, seven other championship rings, and two MVP plaques awarded to Yogi Berra, worth over $1,000,000 stolen in 2014 from the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center, Little Falls, New Jersey

Six championship belts, including four awarded to Carmen Basilio and two awarded to Tony Zale stolen in 2015 from the International Boxing Hall of Fame, Canastota, New York

The Hickok Belt and MVP Trophy awarded to Roger Maris, stolen in 2016 from the Roger Maris Museum, Fargo, North Dakota

The U.S. Amateur Trophy and a Hickok Belt awarded to Ben Hogan, stolen in 2012 from the USGA Golf Museum & Library, Liberty Corner, New Jersey

14 trophies and other awards worth over $300,000 stolen in 2012 from the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame, Goshen, New York

Five trophies worth over $400,000, including the 1903 Belmont Stakes Trophy, stolen in 2013 from the National Racing Museum & Hall of Fame, Saratoga Springs, New York

11 trophies, including 4 awarded to Art Wall, Jr. stolen in 2011 from the

Scranton Country Club, Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania

Three antique firearms worth a combined $1,000,000 stolen in 2006 from Space Farms: Zoo & Museum, Wantage, New Jersey

An1903/1904 Tiffany Lamp stolen in 2010 from the Lackawanna Historical Society, Scranton, Pennsylvania

“Upper Hudson” by Jasper Cropsey, worth approximately $500,000, and two antique firearms worth over $300,000, stolen in 2011 from Ringwood Manor, Ringwood, New Jersey

$400,000 worth of gold nuggets stolen in 2011 from the Sterling Hill Mining Museum, Ogdensburg, New Jersey

Various gems, minerals, and other items stolen in 2017 from the Franklin Mineral

Museum, Franklin, New Jersey

An antique shotgun worth over $30,000 stolen in 2018 from Space Farms: Zoo &

Museum, Wantage, New Jersey

Various jewelry, and other items from multiple antique and jewelry stores in New York, Rhode Island, and Pennsylvania

According to the release, the group would melt the items down into transportable discs or bars and then they would sell the raw metal for hundreds or thousands of dollars in New York City. After stealing the items, they allegedly transported them back to Northeastern Pennsylvania, usually Dombek’s home.

Jasper Crospey’s “Upper Hudson” painting valued at $500k was allegedly burned by Dombek so investigators could not recover it and use it as evidence.

If found guilty, the group faces a maximum penalty of five year in prison under federal law for the conspiracy count and 10 years for each of the other offenses. They also face a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. A trial will be conducted at a later date.

Law enforcement agencies from across the country assisted in the investigation, including agencies in New York, New Jersey, Washington D.C., Rhode Island, North Dakota, and Pennsylvania.