PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — November is considered by many to be the peak of fall throughout most of the country, with Harrisburg being no exception. But sometimes, it can feel like summer or winter.

Before talking about the extremes, let’s talk about averages for the Harrisburg area.

According to weatherspark.com, during the month of November in Harrisburg, the daily average high temperatures decrease by 11 degrees, from 59 degrees to 47 degrees. Low temperatures decrease by eight degrees, going from 42 degrees to 34 degrees by the end of the month.

Average rainfall for the Midstate is essentially consistent, with about three inches of rain falling in the month of November. Snowfall around the Midstate during November is rare but not impossible. Weatherspark.com lists the area as having an average of 0.3 inches on Nov. 1 and accumulating to an average of 2.8 inches by Nov. 30.

So, what about some weather extremes? The Pennsylvania State Climatologist website has a list of Pennsylvania weather extremes. Below is a list of some of those extremes for the month of November.

November Record Date County Maximum Temperature 88 °F Nov. 3., 1961 Washington Minimum Temperature -15 °F Nov. 29, 1930 Somerset Maximum Precipitation 13.93 inches 1985 Fayette Minimum Precipitation 0.12 inches 1917 Centre Maximum Snowfall 60.5 inches 1933 Erie

More information about state averages can be found here

The website states that these records represent official observations only, which generally started in 1888.