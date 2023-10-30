INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the campus of Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP).

The shooting happened Sunday night, Oct. 29, at around 9:38 p.m. during an alleged robbery near George P. Miller Stadium.

During the encounter with the suspect, they brandished a knife, resulting in an officer firing one round.

No one was struck and the suspect ran off, according to PSP. A foot chase took place before a responding trooper was able to take the suspect into custody after using a taser.

Due to this being an officer-involved shooting, state police were called to investigate.