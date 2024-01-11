Police say the officer and the suspect were taken to a trauma center after the incident

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An investigation is underway after authorities say a police officer was shot in Scranton Thursday morning.

According to officials, the shooting took place at the intersection of North Main Avenue and Swetland Street around 4:30 a.m.

Officers were in the area checking on reports of a possible shooting before the officer was struck.

Officials say one person is in custody at this time, and another is wanted for questioning.

State Police are on the scene helping Scranton Police with their investigation.

The condition of the officer is not known at this time. Scranton police say there have been no fatalities as of 10:30 a.m. and the officer and a suspect are being treated at a local trauma center.

A large police presence could be seen outside Geisinger CMC, which is currently on lockdown. A spokesperson for the hospital said: “Early this morning, there was an external event that caused a security situation at Geisinger Community Medical Center (GCMC). As a result, both the emergency department and intensive care unit are currently on lockdown. Normal operations are continuing for patients and staff, and we are cooperating with local law enforcement.“

Due to the investigation, the Scranton School District is operating on a flexible instruction day under a two-hour delay.

A “be on the lookout” (BOLO) has been issued for 19-year-old Jeremiah Cleveland, who is wanted for questioning regarding Thursday’s early-morning shooting.

This is a developing story, we will have more information as it becomes available.