UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Montgomery County are investigating a shooting involving a police officer outside of the King of Prussia Mall.

According to Upper Merion Township Police, the incident started with a hit-and-run around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, near the mall. An officer on a bike responded, police say, and the suspect drove away.

The suspect got stuck in traffic trying to leave the mall, and a marked patrol car pulled up behind his vehicle, according to police. Upon seeing the officer, police say the suspect drove over a curb and off a 4-foot stone wall, disabling the vehicle.

According to police, the officer got out of his car and approached the suspect’s vehicle, and the suspect left his vehicle with a 9 mm handgun in his hand.

The suspect and the officer exchanged fire, police say. The officer was not struck, but the suspect suffered at least two gunshot wounds to his legs, according to police.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The Upper Merion Township Police Department says the incident is being investigated by the Montgomery County Detective Bureau.