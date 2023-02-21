(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The governors of Pennsylvania and Ohio will address the public today regarding the recent trail derailment in Eastern Ohio.

Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, Mike DeWine of Ohio will be joined by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan, U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, U.S. EPA Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore, and other state and local officials. The meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m. in East Palestine.

Watch live in the player above:

On Feb. 3, a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, near the Pennsylvania state line. The derailment of the 50 cars caused a large fire and led to an evacuation order and the declaration of a state of emergency.

Some of the train cars had vinyl chloride, a hazardous chemical associated with increased risk of cancers. Other chemicals being transported in the train were ethylene glycol monobutyl ether, ethylhexyl acrylate and isobutylene.

To prevent an explosion, emergency crews decided to take a controlled venting and burning approach. Now residents are concerned about lingering environmental impacts, and potential impacts to air and water.