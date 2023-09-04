BEDFORD, Pa. (WHTM) – The Old Bedford Jail, a property that includes 18 jail cells, was listed for sale in Bedford County, according to Zillow.

The property was built in 1895 out of brick and includes five bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, and seven fireplaces.

Listed for $274,900 the property’s jail cells include bunks behind old-fashioned jailhouse bar doors. There is also artwork drawn inside some of the jail cells, according to photos on the Zillow listing.

The three story house also includes an office on the top floor and an unfurnished basement.