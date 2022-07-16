PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man died after a crash occurred on Interstate 81 South on Friday, July 15.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

According to a public information release, the crash occurred at 7:58 a.m. and involved two vehicles near mile marker 100 in Pine Grove Township, Schuylkill County.

A Dodge Caravan struck the rear end of a tractor-trailer that was slowing in the right lane of the interstate due to another slow-moving vehicle. The Dodge Caravan was entrapped under the rear bumper of the trailer.

Because of this entrapment, the driver of the Dodge Caravan, a 54-year-old man, was fatally injured and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Schuylkill County Coroner.

No word on if the driver of the tractor-trailer suffered any injuries as a result of this crash at this time.