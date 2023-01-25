BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has died after the fire occurred in Alsace Township, Berks County during the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 25.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Berks County 911 received a call for a fire in the 100 block of Magnolia Lane. When fire crews responded to the scene, there were reports of heavy fire coming from the structure.

A woman was found inside the residence by firefighters and was pronounced dead on the scene of the fire by the Berks County Coroner’s Office. A man was also found during the fire and was transported to Lehigh Valey Hospital-Cedar Crest.

The fire is currently being investigated by the PSP Troop L Fire Marshall unit.