HONEY BROOK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died after they were involved in a crash during a police chase in Chester County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday, April 20 at around 4:49 p.m. a trooper from PSP Troop J attempted to initiate a traffic stop in Honey Brook Township, Chester County on a motorcycle.

The State Trooper confirmed that the operator had active arrest warrants, but State Police say the motorcycle failed to yield and a pursuit was started.

State Police say the motorcycle was seen driving erratically and when turning onto State Route 322, the motorcycle entered the eastbound lane of the highway.

State Police say that because of this, the motorcycle hit a Kia sedan head-on.

According to State Police, the operator and passengers of the Kia sedan sustained suspected minor injuries and were transported to Reading Hospital by ambulance for treatment. Police say that the operator of the motorcycle was thrown approximately 40 yards from the vehicle and came to a final rest in a grassy lot on the east side of State Route 322.

Troopers say the operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene by the Chester County Coroner’s Office. Police also say that the operator was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

State Police say further information will be released once it becomes available.