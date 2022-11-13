KUTZTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Reading was shot and killed near Kutztown University on Saturday, Nov. 13.

According to Trooper Beohm of the Pennsylvania State police, the shooting occurred at 1 a.m. on Saturday morning around the Advantage Point off-campus student housing. This housing is privately owned and not owned by Kutztown University.

An 18-year-old from Reading was shot and killed. Trooper Beohm confirmed that the man was not a Kutztown University.

The shooting is currently being investigated as a homicide and no arrests have been made, according to state police.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 14 as per the coroner’s office.