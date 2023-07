PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) – Police are investigating a ready double shooting near Temple University’s campus in north Philadelphia.

The incident happened within Temple’s Patrol Zone around 1:30 a.m. this morning.

Officers say they found a man and a woman shot. Police also say that both victims were taken to the hospital and the man would die shortly after. The woman is listed in stable condition.

No word yet on a possible suspect.