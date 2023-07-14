CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died and three others are injured after an early morning crash in Chester County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened at about 1:20 a.m. at mile marker 17.2 in East Whiteland Township in Chester County.

Police say a 2015 GMC Sierra being driven by 42-year-old Matthew DeAngelis was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. Route 202 when it collided head-on with a 2022 Volkswagen Taos.

The Chester County Coroner’s Office was called and DeAngelis was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, all three occupants of the Volkswagen were transported to Paoli Hospital by EMS for suspected life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation by Embreeville Patrol Unit.