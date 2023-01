READING, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was injured after a shooting in Reading on Monday morning.

According to officials with the City of Reading, the shooting happened on the 900 block of Penn Street.

A 41-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg after a dispute over work being done at the building.

Reading officials say the shooter is known to the victim and a round was recovered.

The victim is expected to recover and officials did not say whether the suspect had been apprehended or charged.