(WHTM) – One million votes have already been cast in Pennsylvania’s general election.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, as of Nov. 3, there have been 1,017,019 vote-by-mail ballots returned to county boards of election. That amounts to nearly 71% of the 1,437,011 ballot applications accepted.

Of the ballots returned, mail-in ballots amount to 889,815 while the rest are absentee ballots.

Registered Democrats have returned a majority of the ballots at 70%, while 68% of the total ballots approved and sent were for registered Democrats.

Ballots can not be opened until Election Day in Pennsylvania. The Department of State tracks the ballot owner’s registered party, but does not track before Election Day who that ballot voted for.

The deadline for Pennsylvania voters to request a mail-in ballot (Nov. 1) has already passed and voters must return their ballots by 8 p.m. on November 8.

The Department of State is now recommending voters who have not yet returned their ballots to not use the mail and to return them to their county board of election directly.

In emergency situations (such as an unexpected illness, disability or last-minute absence from your municipality), you can still request an Emergency Absentee Ballot after 5 p.m. on the Tuesday before the election.

Emergency Absentee Ballots must also be returned by 8 p.m. on November 8.

Voters who submitted a vote by mail ballot are not eligible to vote at their polling place. Voters can check if their vote has been received by their county board of election.

Ballots must also be properly dated, or else they may not be counted after a court ruling earlier this week in Pennsylvania. Ballots that were improperly dated will be segregated for any further potential court proceedings.

Voters can check if their vote has been received by their county board of election.

Voters who submitted a vote by mail ballot are not eligible to vote at their polling place on November 8.