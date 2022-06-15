HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of General Services announced on June 15 that more than 280 heavy equipment items, all from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), will be available for purchase during an online auction which will run from Monday, June 20 at 12 p.m. through July 5 at 10 a.m.

This online auction offers the opportunity for community members to get quality, used heavy equipment at a fair price. Items in the auction include air compressors, snowplow trucks and snowplows, anti-icing trucks, motor graders, excavators, wheel and backhoe loaders, asphalt equipment, single-, tandem- and tri-axle dump trucks, spreaders, skid steers and more.

Interested parties can view the listed items on www.govplanet.com/penndot. In order to bid on items you must register online first.

The Pennsylvania Department of General Services State Surplus Property Program is running the auction for PennDOT. For more information on other auctions held by the Commonwealth, visit the DGS website, here.