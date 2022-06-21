PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvanians fighting addiction can turn to the ATLAS (Addiction Treatment Locator, Assessment, and Standards) tool for help finding treatment facilities.

ATLAS provides a way for Pennsylvanians to search for and compare facilities based on factors like location, services offered, and insurance accepted. It evaluates how addiction facilities use evidence-based practices and includes an assessment to help individuals determine the level of care they need.

It also includes anonymous feedback from patients to help inform users’ care decisions. The user feedback is displayed for facilities that have received at least 20 responses, and individuals who have received treatment from Pennsylvania facilities are invited to leave reviews in ATLAS to help others with their decisions.

ATLAS is run by the nonprofit Shatterproof. “During a time when our nation’s addiction crisis is tragically at an all-time high and access to quality treatment is often hard to find, ATLAS is a critical new resource. When my son Brian needed addiction treatment, my family agonized trying to find him the right care. It was impossible to know who to trust,” says Shatterproof Founder and CEO Gary Mendell in a press release from the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP).

“ATLAS is a sea change in the addiction world. It will give those in need and their families the transparent and trustworthy information my family never had and will help put more people on the path to recovery,” Mendell said.

“The Wolf Administration is dedicated to providing high-quality treatment to every Pennsylvanian with a substance use disorder, especially now, as we’re seeing an increase in substance use and overdose deaths across Pennsylvania,” DDAP Secretary Jen Smith said in the release. “This new tool will not only monitor the quality of treatment providers in Pennsylvania, but also gives individuals and families a trusted resource to locate quality care for themselves and their loved ones.”

A total of 515 substance use disorder treatment facilities in Pennsylvania have submitted their information to be included in ATLAS so far. Facilities that missed the first deadline to apply to be included can submit their information during a second open enrollment period this fall.

ATLAS currently includes facilities in Delaware, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and West Virginia. It will expand to New Jersey this summer and California in 2023.

DDAP’s confidential, 24/7 Get Help Now hotline can also help those in need of substance use disorder treatment or resources. The hotline can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).