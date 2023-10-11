HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) has announced that planned temporary outages have been scheduled for EBT services.

The Department said that the temporary outages will occur on both Thursday, Oct. 12, and Saturday, Oct 14 between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m.

DHS’s EBT contractor, Conduent, is conducting these outages in order to upgrade systems and improve client services. The outages will affect all EBT services, and users will not be able to complete transactions during these times.

DHS states that EBT balance and transaction inquiries can be requested from Conduent at 888-328-7366.