HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– More than 100 abandoned wells in Pennsylvania have been capped and plugged within the year.

The Shapiro Administration has capped and plugged a total of 132 wells, which is more than the last eight years in total, according to a news release. The 100th well that was plugged was in Hillman State Park

By doing this, public health improves, planet-warming methane emissions are reduced, and more jobs are created.

“By focusing on capping and plugging these wells, my Administration is making real progress towards tackling greenhouse gas emissions here in Pennsylvania and creating thousands of good-paying, union jobs in the process,” Governor Josh Shapiro said in a statement. “We must reject the false choice between protecting jobs and protecting our planet. I believe we can do both – we can embrace the Commonwealth’s role as an energy leader, create good-paying jobs, and fulfill our constitutional obligation to protect Pennsylvania’s clean air and pure water. Let’s plug the wells, improve our air quality, and strengthen our communities.”

Pennsylvania has been given millions in funding from the DEP in order to cap these wells because of the signed federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), the release reads. More than $400,000,000 is expected to come the state’s way in the future for capping and plugging wells.

More information about Governor Shapiro’s efforts to plug and cap abandoned wells in Pa. can be found by clicking here.