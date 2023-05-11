HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs has announced they have given more than $6 million in grant money to either establish or expand substance disorder services, community outreach, and education.

These grants are for underrepresented communities struggling with the opioid overdose crisis.

“Trends in drug overdose deaths show widening disparities between demographic groups, both in Pennsylvania and nationally,” said the Department’s Acting Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones. “Communities of color are experiencing disproportionally higher rates of overdose deaths and are less likely to receive substance use treatment or support. This funding will provide additional resources to organizations that are on the front lines of helping Pennsylvania communities facing the opioid crisis.”

Those who are eligible for this funding include organizations that provide outreach, services, and education to communities that promote access to harm reduction services.

As quoted in the release, the following Midstate organizations have received this funding.

ORGANIZATION COUNTIES SERVED PA Counseling Services Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill, and York UPMC Pinnacle Hospitals Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry, and York

Funding for these grants is provided from the opioid settlement funding that was appropriated to DDAP by the General Assembly.