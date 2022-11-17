BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WHTM) — A tanker truck overturned in the Lehigh Valley on Thursday morning, spilling around 6,000 gallons of fuel, which caused a mass evacuation.

Officials have said the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Paul Avenue and West Union Boulevard in Bethlehem. The driver lost control near a turn, which caused the tanker truck to overturn.

About 1,000 people in the area needed to evacuate from their homes.

The Red Cross is assisting those who were evacuated and providing canteen services to responders and to support the evaluation site, as well as coordinating with local officials to determine community needs.