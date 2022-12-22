(WHTM) — After the U.S. population had an especially low rate of change between 2020 and 2021, population growth jumped back up between 2021 and 2022, the U.S. Census Bureau said on Thursday.

Regionally, the South is the most populous region, and it was the fastest-growing and largest-gaining region over the past year. The West also experienced growth, while the Midwest and the Northeast both lost residents, according to the Census Bureau.

Pennsylvania was the fifth most populous state in 2022, but it also experienced the fourth-greatest numeric decline in population from 2021 to 2022, according to Census Bureau data.

Most populous states: 2022

RankStatePopulation July 1, 2022
1California39,029,342
2Texas30,029,572
3Florida22,244,823
4New York19,677,151
5Pennsylvania12,972,008
6Illinois12,582,032
7Ohio11,756,058
8Georgia10,912,876
9North Carolina10,698,973
10Michigan10,034,113
Data from the U.S. Census Bureau

Top 10 states in numeric decline: 2021 to 2022

RankStateNumeric decline
1New York-180,341
2California-113,649
3Illinois-104,437
4Pennsylvania-40,051
5Louisiana-36,857
6Oregon-16,164
7West Virginia-10,370
8Maryland-9,950
9Mississippi-9,529
10Ohio-8,284
Data from the U.S. Census Bureau

Top 10 states in percent decline: 2021 to 2022

RankStatePercent decline
1New York-0.9%
2Illinois-0.8%
3Louisiana-0.8%
4West Virginia-0.6%
5Hawaii-0.5%
6Oregon-0.4%
7Mississippi-0.3%
8Pennsylvania-0.3%
9Rhode Island-0.3%
10California-0.3%
Data from the U.S. Census Bureau

According to the Census Bureau, 24 states experienced natural decrease in 2022. Pennsylvania had the second-greatest natural decrease behind Florida.

All 50 states and the District of Columbia experienced positive net international migration, the Census Bureau reported. The states that gained most in net domestic migration were Florida, Texas, and North Carolina, while California, New York, and Illinois saw the biggest losses.