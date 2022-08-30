(WHTM) — The Wolf Administration is working to invest in the commonwealth’s workforce, announcing new funding to help enhance apprenticeship programs.

Officials visited the LEAF Project farm in Landisburg Tuesday morning. The administration is giving over $293,000 to help the state’s sustainable agriculture and vegetable apprenticeship programs. The funding will help the industry meet rapidly growing demand and adapt to new technology.

“We are so passionate about working with the next generation to understand their role in the food system and to feel responsible for creating a food system that works for everybody,” said Ricki Horne, community engagement director for the Leaf Project.

Officials say programs like this one will give Pennsylvania a competitive advantage.

“Through this funding, Pasa will be able to provide training for diversified vegetable apprentices and pre-apprentices across Pennsylvania,” said Gov. Tom Wolf in a press release. “The invaluable skillset these apprentices and pre-apprentices learn helps keep agriculture at the forefront of the commonwealth’s economy.”

“Consumer demand for locally grown food is growing rapidly,” Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Special Assistant Sara Gligora said in the release. “For Pennsylvania growers to meet that demand and compete in the marketplace, they need skilled workers who can adapt to new technologies. These apprenticeships are a solid investment in attracting good students and paying them while they learn the skills agriculture needs to keep feeding demand and feeding the world.”

The funding will help Pasa Sustainable Agriculture partner with farmer training programs to support the training of several pre-apprentices and apprentices.