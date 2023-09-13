HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- The school safety system ‘Safe2Say’ allows students, parents, and staff to submit an anonymous tip about anything suspicious that can help students.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office says the program received over 31,000 tips last school year and has stopped threats from becoming a reality.

“I can tell you from the 2022-2023 school year alone, there were 37 weapons removed from schools as a result of tips submitted by students in schools,” said Brittney Kline, Safe2Say program director.

What started as a tip line to prevent school shootings quickly became a resource for students dealing with other issues.

“Bullying and cyberbullying is always the most common tip, and that’s been consistent from the start of the program,” said Kline.

The program operates 24/7, 365 days a year.

“We try to gather as much information as we can, and then we triage the tip appropriately,” said Kline.

Cumberland Valley School District sees about 250 tips submitted on average per school year.

‘Generally, I handle the tip, tirage the tip, and help the principal with the immediate action steps that are necessary,” said Kline.

Sokolas says no tip goes unnoticed.

“Whether it’s reporting it to a trusted adult or submitting it through the Safe2Say program, no tip is a bad tip,” said Sokolas.