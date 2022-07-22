HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition (PBCC) and Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward teamed up to encourage early screening.

Every month leading up to October, videos aimed at educating Pennsylvanians about early detection will be posted online. The latest video focuses on high-risk factors for breast cancer. Next month’s animation will focus on the difference between screening and diagnostic mammograms.

Senator Kim Ward, a breast cancer survivor, says it’s important to turn to trusted and factual information.

“My message throughout has been to not be fearful, to learn as much as you can but finding things early is very helpful and it can save your life,” said PA Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward.

The animation series will be focusing on the following topics:

Don’t Miss your Mammogram!

Am I high-risk?

Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program / Free Mammograms in PA

Screening vs. Diagnostic Mammograms

Breast Cancer in PA

For more information, access to the animation series, and to download social media posts that are free to use, click here.