HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority announced on Friday, Jan. 13 that around 35,000 locations have been submitted as part of a bulk challenge to the FCC’s National Broadband Map.

This will make sure that the FCC works directly with internet service providers to verify the information that has been submitted.

“Submitting these challenges to the FCC is the next step in the federal funding allocation process,” said Executive Director Brandon Carson. “In addition to the Authority’s efforts to prepare a bulk challenge, we have also been urging all Pennsylvanians to review their information on the map. Submitting these inaccuracies will help ensure Pennsylvania receives adequate federal funding for high-speed internet access to unserved and underserved areas of the Commonwealth.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The FCC’s National Broadband Map displays broadband serviceable locations across the nation where fixed internet is serviceable and can be installed. The 35,000 locations submitted will be revised by the FCC and the internet provided so the map can be updated accordingly.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, updates to the map will be a constant process, but this bulk challenge submission is the best opportunity for the commonwealth’s data to be considered as part of the nationwide broadband funding allocation, which is anticipated in the summer of 2023.