PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) –Mrs. T’s Pierogies, Harley Davidson Motorcycles, UTZ Potato Chips, the Duolingo Language Learning App… what do all these things have in common?

They’re all made in Pennsylvania!

In celebration of the commonwealth’s history and leadership in manufacturing, the PA Chamber of Business and Industry is hosting a “March Madness” style tournament to help find “The Coolest Thing Made in PA.”

According to the PA Chamber of Business and Industry, the tournament will include 32 companies that will face off in a single-elimination style bracket. Winners will be chosen through public voting on the PA Chamber’s Twitter page.

You can click here to view the full bracket.

Voting is set to begin on Tuesday, March 14 at noon. The voting schedule is as follows:

First round: 3/14-3/17

Second round: 3/21-3/24

Third round: 3/28-3/29

Fourth round: 3/30-3/31

Championship: 4/3

The following contestants will be facing off against each other in the first round: