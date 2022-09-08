HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced Thursday that it is offering bigger rebates for electric vehicles and providing funds to install additional EV charging stations.

The consumer rebates will focus on working-class households, aiming to help more Pennsylvanians purchase electric vehicles, a press release from the DEP says. As of Sept. 1, the DEP’s Alternative Fuel Vehicle Rebate program is offering eligible Pennsylvanians $2,000 or $3,000, depending on household income, to purchase new or used battery electric cars or trucks. The previous rebate amount was $750, according to the release.

The department will also provide $3.4 million in Pennsylvania Volkswagen settlement funds to install 54 DC fast chargers in 16 locations along major traffic corridors, the release says. The fast chargers can charge an EV battery to 80% in an hour or less, according to the release.

The new chargers will be installed in 12 counties and will help build out electric vehicle corridors where charging stations are available every 50 miles, the release explains. In the Midstate, four plugs will be installed at a Sheetz near Exit 77 off I-81 in Harrisburg.

“DEP continues to work strategically to support Pennsylvanians’ growing interest in zero-emission electric vehicles,” said DEP Acting Secretary Ramez Ziadeh. “By reducing nitrogen oxide, carbon monoxide, particulate matter, carbon dioxide, and other pollutants from the transportation sector, we make the air quality healthier in our communities, while helping to slow down climate change and its impacts.”

According to the DEP, battery electric vehicle registrations in Pennsylvania more than doubled from March 2020 to March 2022.