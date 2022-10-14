PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections plans to implement body cameras for criminal investigators, K-9 parole agents, and K-9 sergeants assigned to the Bureau of Investigations and Intelligence, the department announced on Friday.

Pennsylvania DOC Acting Secretary George Little announced on Friday that the department was awarded a federal grant to help fund its body camera program. The $90,000 grant came from the U.S. Department of Justice, the DOC said.

The federal grant, paired with matching funds from the department’s budget, will enable the DOC to purchase 45 cameras and associated accessories, video storage, and training, according to the DOC.

The cameras will be worn by officials working outside of the DOC’s secure facilities to prevent drugs and other contraband from entering the system, the DOC says.

“Adding body cameras to the enforcement arm of the DOC is one way to build trust and legitimacy among the public we serve,” Little said in a press release. “The technology also provides another tool to assist in the documentation of evidence, interactions, and conditions as investigators work to keep dangerous drugs out of our facilities.”

The purchase of the bodycams and associated technology is pending, and the DOC plans to implement them in the first quarter of next year, the department says.