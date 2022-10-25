HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is asking, “Oh, Say, Can You Sing?”

Each morning of the Pennsylvania Farm Show, a singer or group of singers from Pennsylvania performs the national anthem live. The Department of Agriculture is once again holding a competition to determine who the national anthem singers will be for the 2023 event.

Anyone interested in singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Farm Show can enter the contest by emailing a link to a YouTube video of themselves singing the national anthem without instrumental accompaniment to agcontests@pa.gov or by uploading their video or YouTube link to the comments of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Facebook page posts about the contest, according to a release.

The contest is open to Pennsylvania residents — individuals and groups — of all ages, the Department of Agriculture says. Entries can be submitted from Oct. 25 to noon on Nov. 1.

Finalists will be posted for fan voting on Facebook from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11 at noon, the department says.

A winner will sing live at 8 a.m. every day of the farm show, and the overall winner will sing during the 2023 Farm Show opening ceremony.

The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show, themed “Rooted in Progress,” will take place from Jan. 7-14.