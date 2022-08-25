(WHTM) — A Pennsylvania fire crew is back home after fighting wildfires out west.

The Pennsylvania Liberty Crew helped firefighters in Idaho battle the Moose Fire. it is a fire near Little Moose Creek and has been burning since July 17.

Pennsylvania firefighters spent the past three weeks on this effort. One member said he enjoyed the rush of helping out.

“I was excited. They came to us Thursday, during the day at work, saying ‘yeah we’re going to go out west here for a couple of days. I was like ‘all right that’s cool.’ Then I got a call at 7 pm that night, saying we were leaving tomorrow morning at 6 o’clock. I was like ‘oh, all right.’ that’s cool” Jacob Jeffries of the Pa. Wildlife Fire Crew said.

Jeffries said they were mainly tasked with putting out hot spots and moving hoses for the other firefighters