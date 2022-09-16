ERIE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania judge has ruled against parents, who sued their school districts over masking requirements.

The two school districts are in the Eria area, which has since dropped its mandatory mask policies. Poarents sued to have the mask requirement removed and to remove the school directors.

A judge has dismissed the case, disappointing supporters of the lawsuit.

“I think that the parents should ultimately have the decision in sending their kids to school I think the school did it correctly I think if you feel like your child needs to mask it should be optional,” North East resident Sarah Monroe said.

The judge also decided that the parents who fired the lawsuit will not have to compensate the school districts for legal costs.