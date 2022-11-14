PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) is holding a lottery for 1,590 bottles of rare whiskeys.

The Van Winkle Lottery will include Kentucky whiskeys produced by Pappy Van Winkle’s grandson using four-generation-old recipes, which are some of the most sought-after bottles in the world, according to the PLCB.

The PLCB said drawings will be held for the following products in the following order:

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 23 Year Old 95 Proof, $399.99 each – 27 bottles for individual consumers, nine bottles for licensees

Van Winkle Family Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey 13 Year Old, $159.99 each – 52 bottles for individual consumers, 17 bottles for licensees

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 20 Year Old 90 Proof, $249.99 each – 81 bottles for individual consumers, 27 bottles for licensees

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 15 Year Old 107 Proof, $149.99 each – 86 bottles for individual consumers, 28 bottles for licensees

Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Straight Bourbon 10 Year Old 107 Proof, $89.99 each – 237 bottles for individual consumers, 78 bottles for licensees

Van Winkle Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 12 Year Old 90 Proof, $99.99 each – 599 bottles for individual consumers, 199 bottles for licensees

Separate drawings will be held for each of the limited-release whiskeys, the PLCB said. Participants may opt in to one or more of the drawings, but each participant may only purchase one bottle, and anyone who is selected in the lottery will be removed from subsequent drawings, explained the PLCB.

There will also be a separate lottery for a bottle of Old Forester Birthday Straight Bourbon 2022, which costs $159.99. There are 90 bottles available for individual customers and 60 available for licensees, the PLCB said.

Participants can enter both the Van Winkle lottery and the lottery for the Old Forester Birthday Straight Bourbon, and it is possible they could win the chance to purchase one product from each of those lotteries, the PLCB noted.

Consumers and licensees interested in entering the lotteries must have an active account with FWGS.com with billing information on file, the PLCB explained. The board reminds winners that it is illegal to sell alcoholic beverages without a license.

Pennsylvania residents and licensees have until Friday, Nov. 18, at 5 p.m. to opt in to one or more of the drawings, which can be done here.

Participants will be notified by email once the lottery process is complete, the PLCB said.