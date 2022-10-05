HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) released unaudited financial results for the fiscal year 2021-22 that reflect record net income and for the first time ever, liquor sales topped $3 billion.

Sales in the most recently completed fiscal year, which is 2021-22, totaled $3.02 billion which includes liquor and sales taxes, which is $109.9 million more than the prior year.

This increase in the net income was due to decreased overall operating expenses and reduced long-term liabilities.

In addition, the PLCB authorized about $2 million in grants during the past fiscal year in support of the state’s beer and wine industries and awarded nearly $1.4 million in alcohol education grants during the year to reduce underage and dangerous drinking.

The Fiscal Year for 2021-2022 ran from July 1, 2021- June 30, 2022.