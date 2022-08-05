(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery is offering Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers fans an opportunity to attend a home game during the 2022 season.

Between now and October 6, PA Lottery players may enter any non-winning $5 Eagles or Steelers Fast Play tickets into this Second-Chance drawing. Each ticket will be awarded five entries and randomly selected entries will be awarded a two-, three-, or four-times entry multiplier.

Additionally, in a separate Pennsylvania Lottery Online Prize Drawing running August 10 through September 14, Pennsylvania Lottery players who play the online version of the Eagles or Steelers games will be entered for a chance to win tickets to a home game.

Enter via the VIP Players Club at palottery.com or scan-to-enter using our Official App after reviewing entry instructions, prize details, rules, restrictions, and drawing information. Winners will be announced at palottery.com.

Enter tickets as soon as possible after play and please play responsibly. Mailed or late entries are not accepted. Games will remain for sale after the second-chance promotion ends.

Players must be 18 or older to play.