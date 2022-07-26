LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A winning Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Lancaster County for Monday night’s drawing.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn (25-37-38-39-65) and the red Powerball 5, to win. Without the one-dollar Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth half of the winning amount.

Sheetz on W. Main Street in New Holland will earn a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The winner is not yet known until the prize is claimed and the ticket is validated. They have up to one year from the drawing date to claim the prize.

More than 21,700 other PA Lotter Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 5,400 purchased with Power Play and more than 3,000 tickets purchased with Double Play.

The next drawing is on Wednesday, July 27, with the jackpot at $145 million.